Mackenzie Dern Discovered She Was Fighting For Vacant Strawweight Title At UFC 321 Via Instagram

Mackenzie Dern’s title opportunity turned out to be just as much of a surprise to her as it was to many fans.

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed last week that strawweight champion Zhang Weili has relinquished her belt to pursue two-division glory, setting up a superfight with reigning flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko in the co-main event of UFC 322 on November 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

With Zhang stepping aside, Dern now finds herself booked for a high-stakes rematch against former rival Virna Jandiroba, as the two collide for the vacant 115-pound crown in the co-main event of UFC 321 on October 25 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Mackenzie Dern Reveals Surprise Discovery Of Title Shot On Instagram

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Mackenzie Dern opened up about her upcoming strawweight title clash with Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321.

The No. 5 ranked contender admitted she was aware a championship opportunity was on the horizon, be it for interim gold or the undisputed crown, but revealed she discovered the final verdict at the same time as everyone else when the UFC made its announcement public.

“[The UFC] were kind of talking about the interim belt, and that was maybe three weeks ago, four weeks ago,” Dern said. “They were talking about it, but weren’t sure if they were going to do it. Then [we found out], ‘OK, they’re going to do it, [so] we’ll wait until they announce it.’ And then I found out by Instagram that it was going to be for the actual belt when Dana announced it.

“I texted [my manager] Tiki [Ghosn], ‘Wait, is it the real belt or the interim belt?’ [He said,] ‘Oh, it’s the real belt.’ So that was very recent, the change. We were happy with the interim belt — it’s still a belt and would be the next step to getting the [undisputed] belt. But the fact that it’s for the real belt definitely puts an extra happiness and gratefulness on it.”

Dern most recently competed at UFC Vegas 101 in January, where she avenged a previous setback against Amanda Ribas with a third-round submission victory. The 32-year-old American-born Brazilian has gone 4-4 over her past eight outings and currently owns a 10-5 record inside the UFC Octagon.

AN EMPHATIC FINISH FOR MACKENZIE DERN 💪 #UFCVEGAS101 pic.twitter.com/w8IeCMxIHM — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 12, 2025

Dern and Jandiroba first met at UFC 256 in December 2020, where Dern outworked “Carcará” over three rounds to secure a unanimous decision victory.