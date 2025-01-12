Mackenzie Dern In No Rush For Title Fight After UFC Vegas 101 Win: ‘I Want To Be A Dominant Champion’

Mackenzie Dern secured an impressive victory at UFC Vegas 101 on Saturday night, submitting Amanda Ribas in the third round of the main event.

The win improved Dern’s UFC record to 11-5 and marked a strong step forward in her career resurgence. Despite her momentum, though, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist emphasized that she isn’t rushing toward a title shot.

Instead, the strawweight contender is focused on continued growth to ensure long-term success when she eventually claims the belt.

“I think I’m very hard on myself,” Dern told reporters at the post-fight news conference. “I’m always trying to get better. Even when I have a great performance, I think I did so many things wrong. I think it’s a lot of play messing in your head, so it can take your journey and maybe make it a little longer. But I think in the end, it really helps you evolve to be the best fighter possible if you can really look back and have constructive criticism on yourself.

“My idea isn’t to go fight for the belt and then lose it fast. My idea is to get the belt, and I want to be a dominant champion. I’m not in a rush to get there. I want to have good fights and I want to make a statement.”

UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili is scheduled to defend her title against Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312 in February. Dern, meanwhile, continues to rebuild her path to contention after rebounding from back-to-back losses to Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos.

Before her latest win, Dern earned a decision victory over Loopy Godinez in August, showcasing her improved all-around game.

With her focus on gradual improvement, Dern remains determined to evolve into a fighter capable of not just winning the title, but holding it for an extended reign.