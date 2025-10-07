Did Magomed Ankalaev Enter UFC 320 With Broken Ribs? New Video Raises Questions

Newly released footage has raised questions regarding the health of Magomed Ankalaev heading into his UFC 320 rematch against Alex Pereira.

Last weekend, Magomed Ankalaev fell short in his attempt to successfully defend the UFC light heavyweight championship against Alex Pereira. Instead, he was beaten via TKO within the first 80 seconds of the contest. As a result, very few people are discussing the possibility of the pair running it back for a trilogy fight anytime soon.

Recently, however, there were suggestions from Magomed Ankalaev’s team that not everything went smoothly in camp in the lead-up to UFC 320. Of course, it’s become pretty common for fighters to come up with reasons or outright excuses as to why they lost, but it does seem like there’s some legitimacy behind this one.

That’s because recent footage has suggested that Magomed Ankalaev may have entered UFC 320 with some issues in relation to his ribs which, as we know, would’ve severely harmed his movement.

Magomed Ankalaev’s rib problems

There are going to be varying points of view when it comes to this footage, and the claim as a whole. Some won’t really be interested in hearing anything from Team Ankalaev right now, whereas others will perhaps wonder whether or not the outcome would’ve been different if this apparent injury didn’t exist.

Either way, it doesn’t really matter at this stage in proceedings. All that matters is that Ankalaev rests up and gets back to 100%, before beginning his journey back to a title shot.