Magomed Ankalaev receives huge praise from Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has prasied Magomed Ankalaev as the latter attempts to successfully defend his UFC light heavyweight title this weekend.

On Saturday night, Magomed Ankalaev will defend the belt for the first time against Alex Pereira. It’s a fight we all somewhat knew was coming in the wake of their first bout earlier this year, but this time around, it feels like most fans and pundits are backing Ankalaev to be the one who gets over the finish line and gets his hand rasied.

Someone else from that part of the world who has also made a huge impact on mixed martial arts is Khabib Nurmagomedov. Khabib retired as one of the all-time greats and that’s an understatement, whereas Magomed Ankalaev has a lot of work to do before he can be considered in that class.

At the weekend, Magomed Ankalaev will try and silence all of his doubters once and for all. One man who isn’t a hater, though, is the great Khabib Nurmagomedov.

"He is one of the best to ever do it in Russia already. He is keep improving himself, keep climbing on top to be the best to ever do it. I really believe he has skills." #UFC320 pic.twitter.com/VxQPPGEslT — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) September 29, 2025

“He is one of the best to ever do it in Russia, already, and he keeps improving himself and keeps climbing on top to be the best to ever do it. I really believe he has the skills (to become the best Russian fighter ever),” Khabib admitted.

He may not be in the GOAT conversation just yet, but if Ankalaev keeps winning, his legacy will soon speaks for itself as he continues to improve.