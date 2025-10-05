Magomed Ankalaev Issues Emotional Statement After Crushing Title Loss To Alex Pereira At UFC 320

Magomed Ankalaev’s UFC title reign was short-lived.

On Saturday night, Ankalaev stepped into the Octagon for his first light heavyweight title defense, squaring off against former foe Alex Pereira in the highly anticipated main event of UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Although Ankalaev came out on top in their first encounter at UFC 313 back in March, earning a tough unanimous decision to claim the 205-pound title, the rematch told a very different story. This time, “Poatan” came out guns blazing, and unleashed heavy strikes from the opening bell while Ankalaev tried to answer with body kicks. The Brazilian barely flinched before detonating a crushing right hand that sent the defending champion crashing to the canvas.

Image: @ufc/X

Desperate to survive, Ankalaev clung to Pereira’s legs, but his defense only hastened the end. The challenger followed him to the mat, raining down a brutal barrage of ground-and-pound, including several devastating 12-6 elbows, forcing referee Herb Dean to step in just 1:20 into the first round to stop the fight.

CHAMA 🗿@AlexPereiraUFC gets his belt back via first round TKO tonight in the rematch at #UFC320 🏆 pic.twitter.com/dwNu8Xumla — UFC (@ufc) October 5, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev Pens Emotional Religious Message Following Title Defeat At UFC 320

On Sunday, Magomed Ankalaev took to social media to share his first message following his first-round stoppage loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 320, offering a heartfelt reflection rooted in faith for both his supporters and critics.

“If Allah tested me with defeat, then He wants to toughen me. I bow to His will, but not to difficulties. To those who stayed – thank you. To those who turned out, thank you too. After all, Allah clears the way not only of weakness, but also of unnecessary people.” Ankalaev wrote in an Instagram post.”

Before this defeat, Ankalaev boasted an impressive 14-fight unbeaten streak. The 33-year-old Russian first challenged for the light heavyweight title at UFC 282 in December 2022 against former champion Jan Blachowicz, a bout that ended in a hard-fought draw.

Ankalaev’s UFC record now stands at 12-2-1 with one no contest, which includes six victories by knockout.