Magomed Ankalaev vs. Alex Pereira 2, Merab Dvalishvili vs. Cory Sandhagen, Jiri Prochazka vs. Khalil Rountree Jr Announced For UFC 320

While there will be no UFC pay-per-view in September, the UFC is loading up the card for what will hopefully be a memorable night of action in Las Vegas on October 4 with UFC 320.

UFC CEO and President Dana White took to Instagram Live on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 22, to confirm the leading bouts for the card.

Dana White announces:#UFC320



Ankalaev/Pereira 2

Merab/Sandhagen

Prochzaka/Rountree#UFC321

Aspinall/Gane



Says #UFC319 is already sold out and broke the gate record for the arena. No co-main event announced yet. pic.twitter.com/eeiLahQ04s — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 22, 2025

The main event will be a UFC light heavyweight championship rematch between defending champion Magomed Ankalaev and former champion Alex Pereira. The two clashed for the championship back at UFC 313 in March, with Ankalaev pulling off the upset and claiming the gold.

Ankalaev has not lost a fight in MMA since dropping his UFC debut. Ankalaev has won three straight, knocking out Johnny Walker and scoring a decision over Aleksandar Rakic before the win over Pereira.

Pereira had won five straight before losing to Ankalaev. After defeating Jiri Prochazka for the then-vacant gold at UFC 295, Pereira defended the light heavyweight title three times in 2024, scoring finishes over Jamahal Hill, Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Ankalaev vs. Pereira 2 To Be Led In By Dvalishvili vs. Sandhagen & Prochazka vs. Rountree

The UFC 320 co-main event will see the bantamweight title on the line as Merab Dvalishvili defends against No. 3 contender Cory Sandhagen.

Dvalishvili claimed the title at Noche UFC 2: UFC 306 with a win over Sean O’Malley. He has since retained the title against both Umar Nurmagomedov and O’Malley in 2025. Sandhagen has won four of five since falling short in a 2021 interim title fight with Petr Yan, capped off by a finish of former flyweight champ Deivesion Figueiredo in May.

The previously mentioned Prochazka and Rountree Jr will also be featured at UFC 320, as they will take on one another. Both men come into this fight off wins over the aforementioned Jamahal Hill this year, with Prochazka finishing Hill at UFC 311 in January and Rountree sweeping the cards against Hill in the main event of UFC Baku last month.

White also confirmed the previously reported UFC 321 main event scheduled for later in October — a heavyweight title clash between Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane.