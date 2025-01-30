Shara Magomedov Reveals Encouragement From Cristiano Ronaldo During Meeting Ahead Of UFC Saudi Arabia

Shara Magomedov has received a tip of the hat from one of the biggest sporting stars in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo. The undefeated middleweight contender is back for his fifth appearance inside the Octagon this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

The 30-year old was always going to turn heads due to his look and fighting style but he has backed that up with his performances since joining the UFC in 2023. He’s recorded three consecutive bonuses in his recent outings and his matchup in Riyadh on February 1 promises to be another fan friendly watch as he takes on fellow striking specialist and former welterweight, Michael “Venom” Page.

With the #14-ranking next to his name, Magomedov could seemingly find himself in the title picture if he is able to string together two more wins. His upcoming clash with “MVP” may not be the most difficult test for him stylistically, because both men prefer to keep the fight standing, but they have a track record for winning in style.

Some of the biggest fights in combat sports have taken place in Riyadh in recent years and they always end up having a star-studded front row. Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, has become a regular audience member and it looks like that will be the case for the Octagon’s return this weekend.

A recent video posted by Ronaldo’s club showed the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star meeting up with “Bullet” where they got to briefly meet each other during fight week. In an interview with Michael Bisping, Magomedov revealed what was said between them as he was given the seal of approval from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.