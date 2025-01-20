Islam Makhachev Gets Sent A Reminder: ‘The Lightweight Champion Is Called Charles Oliveira!’

Islam Makhachev broke the record for consecutive title defenses in the lightweight division this past weekend at UFC 311. The pound-for-pound best fighter in the sport continued living up to his approach of not caring who is put in front of him by accepting to fight Renato Moicano on just one days notice before submitting him in the first round.

Makhachev’s dominant streak has many believing that the biggest test for him will be when he moves up a weight class, rather than anyone that currently competes at 155-pounds. There has already been talk of what could possibly be next for the champion and the options at lightweight are fairly limited right now.

Alongside rebooking the rematch with Arman Tsarukyan or potentially facing the winner of Justin Gaethje and Dan Hooker, there is one name that appears to have been excluded from conversations despite him being one of the most popular fighters on the roster. Charles Oliveira may have been beaten by Makhachev once in the past but the two men were scheduled to meet in a rematch that never happened.

After bouncing back from his loss at UFC 280, he was set to challenge the champion at UFC 294 but “Do Bronx” withdrew from the fight due to a cut that he suffered in his final training session. The former champ recently put on a dominant performance against Michael Chandler in November to return to the win column following a defeat to Tsarukyan at UFC 300.

Oliveira was in attendance at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Saturday night where in a video posted on social media by the UFC, he called for his long awaited rematch with Makhachev.

“It was a great fight, he’s the champion. He did what he had to do but I’m next and he knows that. The lightweight champion is called Charles Oliveira, I’m ready for that.”