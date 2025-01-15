Islam Makhachev Not Buying Arman Tsarukyan’s ‘Secret’ UFC 311 Weapon: ‘He Said He’d Finish Oliveira In Round One’

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev isn’t worried about Arman Tsarukyan’s tease of a never-before-seen move that will make the difference this weekend.

Makhachev and Tsarukyan are set to run it back in Los Angeles on Saturday night, with the former defending his 155-pound crown in the headlining act at UFC 311 inside the Intuit Dome.

The pair previously did battle at a UFC Fight Night in Moscow back in 2019, with Makhachev emerging victorious from a competitive 15-minute scrap on the scorecards.

Since then, the Armenian has no doubt evolved, leading him to believe that redemption will soon arrive at his doorstep. And to secure just that, Tsarukyan plans to bring out something special from his toolbox.

In recent weeks, the challenger has teased a “secret” trick that will set up a finish of Makhachev and ensure the championship belt changes hands.

Suffice it to say that the champ isn’t worried.

“Man, I told you, don’t believe what Arman says,” Makhachev said during UFC 311 media day. “Because last time, he said he’ll finish (Charles) Oliveira in one round, but he go (the) distance and he won by split decision. Don’t believe him.”

Makhachev will look to prove himself right by avoiding whatever Tsarukyan plans on throwing his way come fight night on Jan. 18.

And should the Dagestani do just that en route to a fourth successful title retention, he’ll separate himself from BJ Penn and Khabib Nurmagomedov to sit atop the leaderboard for most lightweight championship fight wins and consecutive defenses in the UFC.