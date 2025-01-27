Islam Makhachev Teases Change Of Stance On Fighting ‘Friend’ Belal Muhammad: ‘We Will See How The (Rakhmonov) Fight Goes…’

Islam Makhachev has made it very clear in recent times that his goal is to become a two-weight world champion by moving up to welterweight. He’s already tied for the second longest win streak in UFC history, meaning that isn’t exactly a whole queue of new and exciting opponents for him to face at lightweight.

It would be a shame if we don’t get to see the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the sport today get the opportunity to really test himself and in some ways, now might be the right time to pull the trigger. However, there is one issue with that plan.

Belal Muhammad has previously spent time training with Makhachev and the rest of their team before he won the 170-pound title at UFC 304 in July last year. Even if they both agreed to face each other, Muhammad already has his next title challenger lined up after Shavkat Rakhmonov defeated Ian Garry at UFC 310 when the champion withdrew due to an injury.

In the following video, originally posted by Ushatayka, the 155-pound king talks about the options for his next fight where he suggests that two-weight supremacy will be his next challenge.

“I don’t see a lot of work to do in my division, I beat almost everybody. I think about moving up to 170 and I can stay there.”

There is, of course, the small matter of his former training partner being the current champion at welterweight but Makhachev has made comments both before and after UFC 311 which suggest that he isn’t against the idea of challenging Muhammad if it means getting his hands on a second belt. He said that whilst he isn’t going to say anything for sure, there are conversations that need to happen in the near future.

“I don’t want to make any statements, we will see how the fight goes. I have not spoken to the UFC since my last fight, we need to sit and talk these moments.”