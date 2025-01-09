HomeNewsUFC
Islam Makhachev, Michael Chandler
Images: UFC/YouTube

Islam Makhachev Recalls Being ‘Upset’ At Michael Chandler’s UFC Title Shot: ‘One Fight, He Beat Dan Hooker’ 

Makhachev soon had a bone to pick with Chandler after his UFC arrival.

By Harvey Leonard

UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev got his shot at gold in 2022, but he wasn’t pleased to have been usurped by a promotional newcomer the year before.

Makhachev long complained of those highly ranked at 155 pounds avoiding him amid the win streak that ultimately catapulted him to the top. And his frustration was compounded by Chandler’s arrival.

The former three-time Bellator titleholder debuted in January 2021 by quickly stopping Dan Hooker. That sole result was enough to secure Chandler a title shot, which he lost in dramatic fashion against Charles Oliveira.

During a recent interview uploaded to Demetrious Johnson’s YouTube channel, Makhachev looked back on his feelings toward his journey up the ladder, reiterating his fury at seeing others rewarded before him despite doing less.

“We don’t have some easy way. Somebody can jump from like — like Michael Chandler, he jump from Bellator, one fight, he beat Dan Hooker, fight for the title,” Makhachev said. “For me, it’s not working. … Of course it makes me upset, you know, when somebody jump and fight for the belt before me.

“I had a long way. I fought like how many years but somebody come and beat one guy who is not like, top,” Makhachev added.

Things have ultimately worked out better for Makhachev, who defeated Oliveira to capture the title in 2022 and has since defended it successfully three times at the expense of Alexander Volkanovski and Dustin Poirier.

Chandler, meanwhile, has won just a single fight since his debut triumph over Hooker. That came over Tony Ferguson, while his four UFC defeats came at the hands of “Do Bronx” twice, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje.

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

Daniel Cormier Unsure Jon Jones Will Get His Rumored Price Tag For Tom Aspinall Fight

UFC
Although Daniel Cormier doubts that UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones will secure his rumored...

Usman Nurmagomedov ‘More Stressed’ For Umar & Makhachev’s UFC 311 Fights Than His Own Title Defense

UFC
Usman Nurmagomedov may display nerves of steel in his own fighting career, but when...

O’Malley’s Coach On Merab Dvalishvili’s Anger Toward Umar Nurmagomedov: ‘Looks Like He’s About To Start Crying’ 

UFC
If it was any other fighter, one may look at Merab Dvalishvili's emotions heading...

UFC Middleweight Contender Recalls Turning Down Alex Pereira Fight In 2022: ‘I Was Like, F*ck No’

UFC
UFC middleweight contender Chris Curtis has no issue proclaiming his decision to turn down...

Carlos Prates Takes Issue With Omission From ‘Best Hands In The UFC’ List

UFC
The UFC is home to some incredible strikers who are particularly known for the...

Kevin Lee: I Offered To Fight For $5K On Dana White’s Contender Series, But The UFC Weren’t Interested

UFC
Kevin Lee was eager for another opportunity to compete in the UFC, where he...

Cain Velásquez Highlights Clear Weakness Jon Jones Can Exploit Against Tom Aspinall

UFC
Cain Velásquez will always be known as one of the best heavyweights that we...

Irish Soccer Team Distances Itself From Conor McGregor After UFC Star Poses With Trophy Post-Cup Final Win

UFC
For a long time, being associated with Conor McGregor was one of the biggest...

Tony Ferguson Said To Be In Talks With New Promotion Following 8-Fight UFC Losing Skid

UFC
The Global Fight League, or GFL, have announced a huge amount of names who...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002