HomeNewsUFC
(Khabib Nurmagomedov on Instagram)

Islam Makhachev’s Training Partners Have To Be ‘Helped Emotionally’, Claims Manager

By Kyle Dimond

When Khabib Nurmagomedov made the decision to retire and vacate the UFC lightweight title, it meant that his teammate, Islam Makhachev, would get his time to shine. Following the title reign of Charles Oliveira that took place in-between, Makhachev ascended to the throne and he now sits atop the pound-for-pound rankings.

Makhachev was always a highly regarded competitor but he seems to make visual improvements each and every time that he steps inside the Octagon. A big reason for that and his consistency is because like his training partner and coach, he has an incredible work ethic and drive.

Fans have seen glimpses and heard stories about how hard Khabib works his team in the gym now that he’s leading the practices. With Makhachev set to headline UFC 311 on January 18 in a rematch with Arman Tsarukyan and Umar Nurmagomedov challenging for the bantamweight title in the co-main event, this has been no different during their residency at the UFC PI in Las Vegas.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Dominance MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz provided some insight regarding the kind of cycle that Makhachev puts his training partners through on a daily basis. He said that fighters have to take rest days after going head-to-head with the lightweight champion and that has only continued to grow in recent times.

“Listen, we have to give his training partners days off from training for them to be ready for sparring day. Seriously. We have to help guys emotionally… I grappled with him the other day and I was like, ‘What the hell am I doing?’ I can hold my own against anybody in grappling, somebody my size. But I felt like I was a little kid playing with a bear. This is how I felt. I was like, ‘There’s no sense in me even training with this guy ever again.’ In a way I felt bad, because I’m a man. But in reality, I felt so confident, how good [Makhachev] is.”

Related News

Top Stories

UFC Store

Latest MMA News: UFC, PFL and More

Chael Sonnen Reveals Colby Covington Walkout Idea That Hulk Hogan Deemed ‘Too Far’

UFC
Colby Covington's return to the Octagon in Tampa at the final event of 2024...

Paul Hughes Gives 4-Word Reaction To Khabib Nurmagomedov Claiming ‘Ireland Don’t Have Fighters’

UFC
In a recent social media video posted by the PFL, Khabib Nurmagomedov criticized the...

Manager Explains Magomed Ankalaev’s Confidence About KOing Alex Pereira: ‘He Said…Izzy Can’t Even Wash My Boots In Striking’

UFC
For a long time now, fight fans have theorized that Magomed Ankalaev is the...

Report: Ex-Title Challenger Steve Erceg Booked For UFC Return, Faces Prospect On 17-Fight Winning Streak

UFC
Former UFC flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg will seemingly need to stall the surge...

Colby Covington: Joaquin Buckley Got Me At 30% Percent & I Still Should Have Beat Him On No Notice

UFC
Joaquin Buckley delivered a commanding performance against Colby Covington in the UFC Tampa main...

Aljamain Sterling Predicts The Four Most Likely New UFC Champions In 2025

UFC
A lot can change across 12 months in MMA which means that at the...

Former Opponent Reveals What Arman Tsarukyan Can Take From First Makhachev Fight

UFC
On January 18, Arman Tsarukyan will finally get an opportunity that he has been...

Former UFC Fighter Praises Major Breakthrough To Help Medical Condition: ‘For The First Time In 41 Years…’

UFC
Former UFC fighter Matt Hamill has one of the most remarkable stories of anyone...

Merab Dvalishvili Details Plans To Retire After Going 1-2 At The Start Of Pro Career

UFC
In the build up to his first title defense at UFC 311, bantamweight champion...
MMA News

A trusted source for UFC and MMA news since 2002