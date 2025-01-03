Islam Makhachev’s Training Partners Have To Be ‘Helped Emotionally’, Claims Manager

When Khabib Nurmagomedov made the decision to retire and vacate the UFC lightweight title, it meant that his teammate, Islam Makhachev, would get his time to shine. Following the title reign of Charles Oliveira that took place in-between, Makhachev ascended to the throne and he now sits atop the pound-for-pound rankings.

Makhachev was always a highly regarded competitor but he seems to make visual improvements each and every time that he steps inside the Octagon. A big reason for that and his consistency is because like his training partner and coach, he has an incredible work ethic and drive.

Fans have seen glimpses and heard stories about how hard Khabib works his team in the gym now that he’s leading the practices. With Makhachev set to headline UFC 311 on January 18 in a rematch with Arman Tsarukyan and Umar Nurmagomedov challenging for the bantamweight title in the co-main event, this has been no different during their residency at the UFC PI in Las Vegas.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Dominance MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz provided some insight regarding the kind of cycle that Makhachev puts his training partners through on a daily basis. He said that fighters have to take rest days after going head-to-head with the lightweight champion and that has only continued to grow in recent times.