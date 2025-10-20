Manon Fiorot wants to stay active after UFC Vancouver triumph

UFC star Manon Fiorot is eager to stay active in the wake of her dominant win over Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC Vancouver.

After her disappointing loss to Valentina Shevchenko when she attempted to claim the UFC women’s flyweight title, some questioned what would be next for Manon Fiorot. On Saturday night, she answered that question, and she did so in fairly dominant fashion, establishing herself as a legitimate title contender once again.

Of course, there’s still a notable road back to the gold for her, but Fiorot seems as confident as she’s ever been – which is a great sign given the loss she suffered at the hands of one of the greatest female fighters of all time.

After the win, Manon Fiorot made it known that she wants to get back in there as quickly as possible.

Manon Fiorot’s post-UFC Vancouver plans

“I made a lot of adjustments in my training camp, my training partners and my coach, but yeah, absolutely it was a perfect scenario for me,” Fiorot said speaking to reporters at the UFC Fight Night 262 post-fight press conference.

“I’m very disappointed every time I lose, but I think I made a good change and a good adjustment in my life and training camp. Tonight is a result of a good change,” Fiorot said.

“To be honest, I don’t care. I just want to fight as soon as possible,” Fiorort said when asked about any specific opponents. “Whoever the UFC chooses for me, I’ll take the fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie