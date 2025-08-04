Mark Coleman Explains Why You Need to Get Sober “Tomorrow might not come”

MMA legend Mark Coleman has explained why his journey to sobriety has helped him so much in recent years.

As we know, Mark Coleman is a true fan favorite within the mixed martial arts community. He’s done some incredible things during his career and even after his retirement, Mark made headlines by saving his parents from a house fire. If that doesn’t show you what kind of guy we’re talking about, then nothing will.

Mark Coleman has also had his fair share of demons over the years and he’s never been someone who shied away from that fact. Instead, he’s steering into that, making it clear that he has learned from mistakes he’s made in the past, and that he’s ready to look ahead to the future.

In a recent interview, Mark Coleman went into more detail.

Mark Coleman discusses sobriety

“You got to get in there. You got to get help. And you got to do it now because tomorrow might not come.”

“Put the bottle down. Get up off the couch. Get some exercise in. But first, get sober.”

“I can do anything if I just stay sober.”

“I always wanted to be famous, not going to lie, but for all the wrong reasons. But now I appreciate the fame because it gives me a platform to help people get sober.”

Hopefully, we get the chance to see Coleman continue to have a real presence in the mixed martial arts community after everything he’s given to the sport.