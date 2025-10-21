Marlon Vera Was Told By His Team to Start Pushing The Pace After Most Recent Loss

UFC veteran Marlon Vera has revealed what his team has told him to work on in the wake of his controversial defeat to Aiemann Zahabi.

On Saturday night, Marlon Vera suffered a narrow loss at the hands of Aiemann Zahabi at UFC Vancouver. As we look ahead to the future, many have already started to question what kind of future he has in the division – whereas others are busy suggesting that ‘Chito’ was actually robbed of a victory by the judges.

Marlon Vera is the kind of fighter who will be able to bounce back from this latest disappointment but at the same time, a win here could’ve really vaulted him back into contention. In an interview after the event, Vera had the following to say.

Marlon Vera reveals advice from team after UFC Vancouver

“After the fight, I was hurt but didn’t want to celebrate. I went back to my room, showered, and stayed there with my team talking for hours. We talked about pushing faster in the first round. Life gives you hurdles and obstacles, you jump them or go around them. It’s part of the road and it’s okay.”

Vera needs to get back to being the kind of explosive, dominant fighter that he was once upon a time – and if he’s able to do that, then perhaps he can start to string a bit of a run together. Either way, you’d have to imagine he’ll fancy a second showdown with Zahabi at some point in the future.