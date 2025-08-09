Martin Buday Re-Signs With Oktagon MMA After Abrupt UFC Release From 7-1 Run

Martin Buday has a new banner to fight under.

Buday was released from his UFC contract after his unanimous decision win over Marcus Buchecha at UFC Abu Dhabi last month, as the promotion surprisingly chose not to renew his deal.

“Badys” secured his UFC contract in October 2021 with a first-round knockout of Lorenzo Hood on Dana White’s Contender Series. He made his Octagon debut at UFC Vegas 51 in April 2022, earning a unanimous decision victory over Chris Barnett.

Buday compiled a decent 7-1 record during his eight-fight UFC tenure, with his sole setback coming via second round TKO against Shamil Gaziev at UFC 296 in December 2023. The 33-year-old Slovakian departed the promotion ranked as the No. 12 heavyweight contender after closing out his run on a three-fight win streak, highlighted by victories over former UFC champion Andrei Arlovski and Uran Satybaldiev.

However, Martin Buday has returned to the organization where he once ruled as its heavyweight champion.

Image: @badysbjj/Instagram

Martin Buday Returns To Oktagon MMA

At Oktagon 74, held Saturday at the Central Tennis Court in Prague, Czech Republic, Martin Buday inked a fresh contract with OKTAGON MMA inside the cage just days after being released from the UFC.

Following his return signing, “Badys” came face-to-face with reigning OKTAGON MMA heavyweight champion Will Fleury, hinting at a potential clash that could materialize in the days ahead.

Buday competed under the OKTAGON MMA banner from 2018 to 2021, with his final bout for the promotion taking place in June 2021. On that night, he captured the heavyweight title by stopping Kamil Minda with a second-round knockout.