Marvin Vettori comes under heavy fire for controversial tweet

UFC fighter Marvin Vettori has come under fire for an antisemitic tweet that he posted to social media platform X.

One thing we know to be true about Marvin Vettori is that he’s never afraid to speak his mind. While he’s best known for his accomplishments inside the cage, the Italian also has a tendency to voice his thoughts on social media, in interviews, and in back and forth exchanges with his rivals.

Of course, for a lot of fans and media members, there are lines that you simply don’t cross. Marvin Vettori tends to get quite close to the line, but in the eyes of many, he stepped over it with the following statement.

Fuck all these people, this shit is getting out of hand, they control everything, fuck these askhenazi Jews that wants control over the world.

Here i said it https://t.co/mF1RQqy7ug — Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) September 8, 2025

Marvin Vettori lashes out

“F*** all these people, this s*** is getting out of hand, they control everything, f*** these ashkenazi Jews that wants control over the world. Here I said it.”

At this point, we shouldn’t be surprised by any kind of statement made by a UFC fighter – especially in the “free speech” age that we appear to be living through. Dana White isn’t the kind of boss who is going to punish his fighters for what they say, and as such, we can’t imagine there are going to be many repercussions for Vettori with respect to these comments.

Whether it be Vettori, Bryce Mitchell, Sean Strickland or any number of other fighters, tweets like this are going to continue happening.

Will things change in the future? It certainly doesn’t seem overly likely.