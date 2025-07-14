Marvin Vettori Doesn’t Like Brendan Allen and Explains Precisely Why: “His Face”

Marvin Vettori doesn’t like Brendan Allen.

Last year, a run-in at a casino in Florida resulted in a full-fledge brawl between Vettori and Allen. Now, the two middleweight contenders will square off this Saturday night when the Ultimate Fighting Championship heads to New Orleans for a loaded UFC 318 card inside the Smoothie King Center.

In the time since their viral encounter, Vettori has had plenty of negative things to say about Allen, but his hatred for the American boils down to Vettori simply not liking the cut of Allen’s jib.

“It’s a long story. But I’m gonna tell you this, just by the look of his face, I don’t like him,” Vettori told TMZ Sports. “Doesn’t take much. F—k man, this guy, he’s just unlikable. But I mean there is reason but I don’t want to say it here… The way he carries himself, he’s just a whiny little guy.”

Marvin Vettori Promises a Big Finish in ‘The Big Easy’

With that said, ‘The Italian Dream’ is determined to deliver a highlight-reel finish in NOLA and climb his way back into the win column for the first time since 2023.

“It’s not gonna go the distance, I’m just gonna tell you that,” he added. “I’m gonna go all out, it’s gonna be like now or never, it’s gonna be kill or die… I’m looking to run through him, completely f—ing dismantle this guy.”

Vettori goes into the bout riding back-to-back losses, coming up short against Jared Cannonier and Roman Dolidze. Similarly, Allen has also lost his last in his two outings, falling to Nassourdine Imavov and Anthony Hernandez.

With Vettori and Allen holding things down as the 10th and 11th-ranked fighters in the division, respectively, a win is unlikely to gain either one much momentum at middleweight. However, it will give the winner and opportunity to once again fight their way up the rankings rather than simply trying to maintain their position.