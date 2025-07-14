Marvin Vettori Ready To Kill or Die in His Next UFC Bout In Memory of His Brother

UFC star Marvin Vettori has a kill or be killed mentality ahead of his UFC 318 collision with Brendan Allen this weekend.

On Saturday night, Marvin Vettori will once again step into the cage to battle Brendan Allen. While it may be just another fight in the eyes of some fans, many know that this is far more important for the Italian sensation. That’s because he will be fighting for the first time since the death of his brother earlier this year.

Marvin Vettori is an absolute warrior and we all know that to be true, but something as devastating as this is bound to impact you in unspeakable ways. He is a veteran in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and he always goes out there with the intention of putting on a show, but this is different.

In a recent video, Marvin Vettori opened up about his mentality ahead of this contest.

Marvin Vettori’s mentality ahead of UFC 318

“It’s now or never. It’s a kill or be killed. That’s my mentality.

“It’s not just for me. This fight is for everybody that is very close to me and for my brother, obviously, and he would have wanted me to do this, you know.

“It’s the example that I set for him since the beginning and I refuse to be just miserable and just stay at home and just don’t do nothing.”

Hopefully, we get the very best version of Vettori as he attempts to go out there and make a statement.