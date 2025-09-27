Mateusz Gamrot Wants To Test Himself On The Ground Against Charles Oliveira At UFC Rio

UFC lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot has made it clear that he is ready to test himself in any department against Charles Oliveira.

In the main event of UFC Rio, Mateusz Gamrot will battle former champion Charles Oliveira in a short notice contest. ‘Do Bronx’ was originally supposed to fight Rafael Fiziev, until he unfortunately had to withdraw from the bout. Now, the Polish sensation has stepped up to take the fight.

While he may not have that much time to prepare, we all know what Mateusz Gamrot is capable of. He’s an incredibly impressive fighter and while he’s had his fair share of ups and downs, he’s still a viable threat to just about anyone in the division.

In a recent interview, Mateusz Gamrot opened up on how fired up he is for this one.

Mateusz Gamrot is ready for Charles Oliveira test

“Jiu-jitsu and wrestling are my background,” Gamrot said on UFC Unfiltered. “This is in my heart. I feel it in my DNA. I can roll with him on the ground. I think this is going to be an epic fight on the ground, for sure, because I’m not afraid of his ground. I will go and take him down, and I’m going to try and roll with him on the ground. But this is going to be an all-rounder fight.

“I’m going to exchange punches, exchange wrestling. I want to test myself against him on the ground. This is going to be nonstop action, for sure – five rounds nonstop action. But maybe we don’t need five rounds. Epic fight for sure – super excited.”

“I go to his hometown to Brazil, all Brazil against me – give me this energy,” Gamrot said. “Give me this energy, because I grew up with this. Every boo will be power to me. And you know what? Wrestling is power – control, strength, conditioning, everything.”

