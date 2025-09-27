“Matthews Team Should File A Protest” – Referee Jim Perdios Gets Blasted By MMA Community After Botching Submission Call As Neil Magny Goes On To Submit Jake Matthews At UFC Perth

Neil Magny was able to come away with another come-from-behind, third-round finish at UFC Perth, defeating Jake Matthews, but it doesn’t come without much controversy courtesy of a referee’s botched call and changing his mind.
Matthews appeared to be in full control in the first round and threatened to choke out Magny as the first round was coming to a close. Referee Jim Perdios, checking Magny, appeared to rule that Magny went unconscious with one second left in the round, seemingly stepping in to declare Matthews the winner.
Magny immediately jumped to his feet in protest, and, conveniently, Perdios then ruled that the round was over and that was the reason he was stepping in.
Matthews would control the action in the second round again, threatening a couple of more submissions, but Magny came from behind to score a submission via D’Arce choke in the third.
Magny has now won two straight and three of his last five.
The loss snaps a three-fight win streak for Matthews.