Max Holloway goes after “stupid” bare-knuckle boxing and slap fighting

UFC legend Max Holloway has made his feelings known when it comes to bare-knuckle boxing and slap fighting.

One thing we all know to be true is that Max Holloway is an absolute icon in the world of mixed martial arts. Throughout the course of his incredible career, he has been able to accomplish some incredible things. Along the way, he’s also fought some of the best to ever do it, which tells you a lot about the kind of warrior mentality he has.

Of course, there are limits to what a fighter is willing to do. Alongside mixed martial arts and boxing, there’s recently been a surge in interest with regards to bare-knuckle boxing and slap fighting, with the latter being something that UFC boss Dana White is heavily involved in.

During a recent stream, Max Holloway made his feelings pretty clear on both of these forms of combat.

Max Holloway is NOT interested in fighting Bare Knuckle 😭



“That’s the most stupidest thing ever in the world. When I’m retired, I’m retired bro.”



“I ain’t ever going to bare-knuckle fighting. That’s the most stupidest thing ever in the world,” Holloway said on a recent live stream (h/t Championship Rounds). “When I’m retired, I’m retired. I’ll maybe do a boxing match but not a bare-knuckle one. That’s f*cking ridiculous.

“People that do that, it’s next level. People that do slap, bare-knuckle, bro, you guys are crazy. You guys are actually crazy. Like, the slap one is so nuts. Like, why would I want to stay there and just be like, ‘Yeah, you can slap me, I slap you.’ That’s f*cking crazy.”

