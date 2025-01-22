Max Holloway Pitches Date For BMF Title Defense vs. Charles Oliveira

BMF titleholder Max Holloway is not only down to run it back with former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, but he even has a date in mind for their second showdown.

Talk of “Blessed” and “Do Bronx” sharing the cage a decade on from their featherweight battle has reignited this week after the latter pondered his next step in the UFC.

Fresh off a dominant win over Michael Chandler last November, Oliveira attended UFC 311 on Saturday, expecting to potentially have his next opponent decided.

Islam Makhachev ultimately emerged victorious and with the lightweight belt still in his possession, submitting Renato Moicano after he replaced Arman Tsarukyan on just 24 hours’ notice.

With the Armenian seemingly needing to re-earn his shot, Oliveira believes he warrants top contender status. But should the Dagestani champ look to sit out until the promotion’s annual Abu Dhabi PPV in October, the former titleholder wants to compete in the meantime.

And rather than a possible title eliminator rematch with Tsarukyan, “Do Bronx” has another rematch in mind, recently calling for a shot at Holloway’s symbolic BMF belt.

The Hawaiian has now quickly given his approval to that suggestion, even attaching a potential event to the discussion.

International Fight Week? — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) January 21, 2025

“International Fight Week?” Holloway wrote on X.

Holloway last competed at UFC 294 in October, where he failed in his pursuit of another reign at 145 pounds. He was knocked out for the first time by reigning champ Ilia Topuria.

Having previously earned the BMF title and a ranking at lightweight by sleeping Justin Gaethje, it would appear that a return to the higher weight class is likely for the fan favorite.