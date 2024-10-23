Max Holloway: ‘Copycat’ Ilia Topuria Is Trying To Steal Conor McGregor’s Aura

Max Holloway is just days away from his highly anticipated return to the Octagon at UFC 308, where he will face Ilia Topuria for the featherweight title. As the fight draws near, Holloway has dismissed Topuria’s attempts at trash talk, comparing the rising contender to Conor McGregor, who became famous for his pre-fight bravado and ability to back it up once the cage door closed.

Topuria has made bold statements about Holloway, but the former champion remains unfazed. One particular claim from Topuria was his promise to initiate a throwdown in the center of the Octagon within the first 10 seconds of the fight. Holloway, however, isn’t convinced that Topuria will follow through on this promise.

Copycat Accusations

Holloway didn’t hold back when criticizing Topuria’s approach, calling him a “copycat” of McGregor.

“It just makes no sense,” Holloway said. “To me, I don’t think he deserves it—you’ve got to earn that right. I don’t think he deserves it. I mean, you guys know who he’s copying. This guy is a copycat down to his tattoos, to his aura, to the way he approaches fights.”

Holloway went on to say, “I think the moment needs to be earned, and he’s just trying to steal stuff. He’s already trying to steal one person’s aura, and now he’s trying to steal someone else’s thing.”