Max Holloway Shares Grim Injury News, UFC Return Uncertain Until 2026

Max Holloway has cast serious doubt on fighting again this year.

Last month, Holloway delivered a vintage performance, going to war with familiar foe Dustin Poirier in a thrilling five-round main event at UFC 318. Both men scored knockdowns, but it was “Blessed” who surged ahead with relentless pace and tactical control to outclass Poirier down the stretch.

Although the former UFC featherweight champion was briefly rocked in the second round, he stayed composed and ultimately derailed “The Diamond’s” farewell plans by preventing the trilogy sweep and securing a unanimous decision victory to successfully defend his BMF title.

Following the victory, Max Holloway wasted no time in calling for a rematch with newly minted lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, banking on their shared history to leapfrog contenders like Arman Tsarukyan and Justin Gaethje in the title race.

However, it appears “Blessed” could be shelved for the foreseeable future.

Max Holloway Says Lingering Hand Injury May Keep Him Out Until 2026

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Max Holloway reflected on his UFC 318 clash with Dustin Poirier and revealed he sustained an injury to his right hand during the bout. The reigning BMF champion admitted the recovery process could take longer than expected, all but ruling out a return to the Octagon in 2025.

“My right hand still hurts,” Holloway said. “If you have hopes of me fighting before the end of the year, probably not gonna happen. I’m seeing a specialist some time this week and I already met with my doctor and now I’ve got to meet a specialist but things are not looking up for me fighting one more time this year. What’s next, I couldn’t tell you, this stupid injury has pushed things back.”

After suffering the first knockout loss of his career to then-featherweight champion Ilia Topuria at UFC 308 in October 2024, Holloway has bounced back and solidified his place as a legitimate contender at lightweight by building on his earlier knockout win over Justin Gaethje with a dominant performance against Poirier.