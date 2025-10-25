“Maybe The Most Slept On Fighter In UFC History” – Fighters & Fans React To Azamat Murzakanov Starching Aleksandar Rakic With Jab At UFC 321 To Enter Title Conversation

If you didn’t believe in Azamat Murzakanov, he cannot be denied now after he scored a first-round finish of Aleksandar Rakic to open the pay-per-view main card of UFC 321.

Rakic looked to pressure Murzakanov with his striking early on in the fight. He then looked for a pair of takedowns, but Murzakanov was able to fend off those attempts.

Murzakanov, however, was able to put things away in sudden fashion with one right jab that dropped Rakic in the center of the Octagon.

Murzakanov moves to 16-0. Maybe the most slept on fighter in @UFC history. He is the fighter where other fighters title aspirations go to die while no one mentions him. It’s time to start putting him in the conversation #UFC321 pic.twitter.com/SSS7EU3xSj — Jay Henry (@jayhenry79) October 25, 2025

@AzamatMurkanov

Real deal

Congrats brother — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) October 25, 2025

Nasty timing on the right hand — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 25, 2025

Damn with a jab! This will be a fun one in the future!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 25, 2025

Azamat Murzakanov is no longer the dark horse. That man is VIOLENT #UFC321 — Nolan King (@mma_kings) October 25, 2025

Now you guys see why I’m trying to promote myself. Murzakanov should’ve fought for the title already. He can beat anyone — Azamat Bekoev (@AzamatBekoev) October 25, 2025

Didn't even look like there was a lot behind that one, serious power from Murzakanov — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) October 25, 2025

Azamat Murzakanov out of nowhere! Just sniped Aleksandar Rakic with a brutal knockout #UFC321 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) October 25, 2025

Damn Murzakanov slept Rakic bad man, clean right hand that just put him down. Defended takedowns well and stopped Rakic’s gameplan to that point, biggest win of his career #UFC321 — Patrick Danna (@patdannamma) October 25, 2025

Murzakanov is now a perfect 15-0, including a perfect 5-0 in the Octagon.

Rakic has now lost four straight, which includes losses to former champions Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, and Magomed Ankalaev.