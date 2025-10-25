UFC

“Maybe The Most Slept On Fighter In UFC History” – Fighters & Fans React To Azamat Murzakanov Starching Aleksandar Rakic With Jab At UFC 321 To Enter Title Conversation

By Thomas Albano

If you didn’t believe in Azamat Murzakanov, he cannot be denied now after he scored a first-round finish of Aleksandar Rakic to open the pay-per-view main card of UFC 321.

Rakic looked to pressure Murzakanov with his striking early on in the fight. He then looked for a pair of takedowns, but Murzakanov was able to fend off those attempts.

Murzakanov, however, was able to put things away in sudden fashion with one right jab that dropped Rakic in the center of the Octagon.

Azamat Murzakanov Stops Aleksandar Rakic At UFC 321

Murzakanov is now a perfect 15-0, including a perfect 5-0 in the Octagon.

Rakic has now lost four straight, which includes losses to former champions Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, and Magomed Ankalaev.

