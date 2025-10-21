Maycee Barber Explains Why Weight Cutting Issues Are In The Past

UFC star Maycee Barber has spoken about why she believes any issues regarding weight cuts are now firmly in the past.

Following a long spell on the shelf due to injury, Maycee Barber is set to return to the cage later this year at UFC 323. She will battle Karine Silva and if she’s able to pick up a comprehensive victory, there’s every chance that she could be just one or two more wins away from a championship opportunity. Of course, one of the big parts of earning that would be proving that she’s 100% healthy.

Maycee Barber has struggled with both weight cuts and injuries in her career, leaving some to wonder whether or not she’ll truly be able to live up to her potential. Alas, it certainly feels like the 27-year-old is starting to come out the other side of it, which can only be a good thing for the women’s flyweight division.

In a recent interview, Barber spoke candidly about her health problems and any role that had in her weight cuts in the past.

Maycee Barber discusses weight cutting and health concerns

“We put our bodies through a lot — especially as females. We’re asking them to train, perform, cut weight, and still function normally. At the end of the day, we’re still human. I don’t think my problems came from weight cutting; I think my health issues actually played a part in that cut.

“I’m one of those fighters who will go until someone tells me to stop, and unfortunately, this time it was my own body — and the entire UFC — saying, ‘You can’t do this right now.’”