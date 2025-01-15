Conor McGregor Sued Over Alleged Sexual Assault At NBA Game Months On From Being Found Civilly Liable In Another Case

Conor McGregor’s legal troubles appear to be far from winding down.

In November 2024, a jury sided with Nikita Hand, who had accused “The Notorious” of sexually assaulting her in December 2018. The Dublin High Court found the former UFC two-division champion liable and ordered him to pay €248,000 (approximately $257,000) in damages to the plaintiff.

Now, just two months later, McGregor’s name has surfaced in yet another lawsuit.

According to a recent report from Front Office Sports, an anonymous woman filed a lawsuit on Tuesday night in Florida, accusing the UFC superstar of sexually assaulting her during the Heat vs. Celtics in June 2023. The Miami Heat, who hosted a 2023 NBA Finals game, are also named as defendants for allegedly overserving McGregor.

The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of Florida, also names Basketball Properties LLC, the operator of the Kaseya Center, as a co-defendant. The plaintiff is reportedly seeking compensation exceeding $75,000, along with coverage for past and future medical expenses, legal fees, and additional remedies.

NEW: Conor McGregor, Miami Heat sued over alleged sexual assault at team’s home arena during 2023 NBA Finals. Plaintiff alleges that arena staff overserved alcohol to McGregor and were on notice of his potential danger to patrons following assault on team mascot "Burnie." pic.twitter.com/PDkGM3hEJ7 — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) January 15, 2025

According to the litigation, team and venue staff allegedly continued serving the Irishman alcohol despite his visibly intoxicated state. The lawsuit accuses McGregor of battery and alleges gross negligence on the part of the Kaseya Center, claiming that its staff and security failed to ensure a safe environment by allowing McGregor’s excessive drinking.

At the time of the incident in question, it was reported that the alleged events unfolded after the game had ended. The accuser’s attorney claimed that Miami Heat security personnel separated their client from her friend and escorted her into a men’s restroom, where “The Notorious” and his security guard were already inside. The attorney further claimed that McGregor forced the woman to engage in non-consensual oral sexual acts.

McGregor attended the event to promote a pain relief spray and took part in a halftime skit with the Miami Heat mascot, Burnie. During the act, he landed a staged punch, knocking Burnie to the floor, followed by another punch before spraying him with the product. The individual in the costume was later taken to a local hospital for evaluation.