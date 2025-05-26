Merab Dvalishvili Aims to Be UFC’s Most Active Champ: “Two more this year” After UFC 316

Merab Dvalishvili isn’t just gunning to be another UFC titleholder, he’s aiming to rewrite the champ’s job description. The Georgian dynamo, famous for his relentless cardio and motor that never seems to stall, is setting his sights on becoming the most active champion the organization has ever seen.

Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316

The main event at UFC 316 features a high-stakes bantamweight title rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley, set for June 7, 2025, at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Dvalishvili, who took the belt from O’Malley by unanimous decision at UFC 306, will look to defend his title for the first time against the former champion.

With UFC 316 on the horizon, Merab Dvalishvili is already plotting a schedule that would make most fighters need a nap. Speaking in an interview with the UFC, he explained:

“God willing, this will happen. I’m working hard for the win and to defend my belt again. Like I said, I don’t look at this one as an easy fight; it’s going to be a challenge. But after that, I want to be busy. I’m just going to take only one month off, and I will be back to training camp. I heard they will have a fight in Mexico, I would like to fight there, and I would like to fight in New York or December in Vegas. Let’s see if we get this one and two more this year!”

His next assignment at UFC 316 is no walk in the park. The opponent is tough, the stakes are high, and Dvalishvili knows it. But if he gets his hand raised in a rematch against Sean O’Malley, he’s not planning to bask in the glory for long. Instead, he’s eyeing a quick turnaround, just a month off before diving back into another training camp. That’s par for the course for a fighter whose gas tank has become legendary, often outworking rivals who look like they’re running on fumes while he’s still bouncing around the cage.

Image: UFC/Zuffa LLC

Merab Dvalishvili trains in the United States, where he’s part of the Serra-Longo Fight Team under renowned coaches Ray Longo and Matt Serra. Based out of New York, Dvalishvili sharpened his skills alongside notable teammates like Aljamain Sterling and Chris Weidman at Serra BJJ, building his reputation for relentless cardio and a grinding wrestling style. For recent camps, he has also spent time at Syndicate MMA in Las Vegas.

Image: @UFCEurope/X

After UFC 316, Merab Dvalishvili has his eyes on two more fights before the year’s out. He’s got potential opponents in mind, too. Cory Sandhagen’s name has been floated, and a rematch with Petr Yan could be on the cards. There’s also talk of fighting in Mexico, New York, or Las Vegas, Dvalishvili clearly isn’t picky about the location, as long as there’s a fight to be had. If he pulls it off, Dvalishvili won’t just be the bantamweight champ he’ll be the busiest champ in the UFC.