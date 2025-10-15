Merab Dvalishvili’s future: UFC boss Dana White has “warmed” to bantamweight king

UFC boss Dana White has admitted that it took him a while to warm to Merab Dvalishvili as the UFC bantamweight champion prepares to try and defend his world title for a fourth time this year.

At UFC 323, Merab Dvalishvili will make a quick turnaround as he defends his UFC bantamweight title against Petr Yan, who he defeated a few years back. If Merab is able to pick up the win, many believe that it would cement him as the greatest to ever do it at 135 pounds. Regardless of whether or not you agree with that, though, there’s no denying that his level of activity is absolutely out of this world.

There are very few UFC champions, if any, who have maintained a similar schedule to Merab Dvalishvili with the belt around their waist. He’s known as ‘The Machine’ for a reason, and if he keeps going at this pace, we may need to start talking about where he ranks in the ‘greatest of all time’ conversation. Yes, we’re serious.

In a recent media scrum, Dana White had the following to say about Merab Dvalishvili’s insane run.

Dana White’s view on Merab Dvalishvili

“I love it,” White told reporters at the most recent Contender Series scrum, when asked about Dvalishvili’s quick turnaround. “Listen, it took me a minute to warm up to Merab. I’m very warm now. I love that mentality.

“He wants to be the first guy to defend his title that many times in a year. If you look at what he’s gone out there and done, and how he’s proven himself as a fighter, and as a world champion, it’s impressive.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting