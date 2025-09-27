Merab Dvalishvili is ready for everything against Cory Sandhagen at UFC 320

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili has made it clear that he’s ready for whatever Cory Sandhagen has to offer him at UFC 320.

Next month, Merab Dvalishvili will defend his UFC title against Cory Sandhagen. While many believe that the champ is the clear favorite given how well he’s looked in his last few outings, Sandhagen is about as dangerous as they come at 135 pounds – especially in the striking department.

As such, Merab Dvalishvili is doing everything he can to prepare for this challenge. Cory, meanwhile, will be doing the same, especially given the experience he’s had against wrestle-heavy fighters in the past.

Despite this, Merab Dvalishvili has made it known that he is ready for anything when that cage door shuts.

Merab Dvalishvili is prepared for Cory Sandhagen

“He must know that I hit hard,” Dvalishvili told MMA Junkie and other reporters Friday after an open workout at Syndicate MMA. “He will see. … If Cory Sandhagen will stop my takedowns, I will knock him out.”

“It’s not only one thing (that he’s good at),” Dvalishvili said. “Cory Sandhagen does lot of things. You see how he knocked out Frankie Edgar with a flying knee. That’s special. He knocked out Marlon Moraes with a spinning kick. He submitted Bautista. … He’s tricky. He’s smart. He does a lot of things.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Merab has constantly said that he’s ready and willing to knock Sandhagen out if the opportunity presents itself, and it’ll be interesting to see whether or not he can follow through on that.