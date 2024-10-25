Merab Dvalishvili: Umar Nurmagomedov ‘Doesn’t Deserve To Fight Me’

Merab Dvalishvili is making it clear that he believes Sean O’Malley deserves a rematch with him before Umar Nurmagomedov gets a title shot.

Dvalishvili won the bantamweight title with a unanimous decision over O’Malley at UFC 306, and although Nurmagomedov initially appeared to be next in line after his dominant win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi, Dvalishvili has other ideas. Recent reports suggest that Nurmagomedov and Song Yadong are in talks for a potential showdown, though MMA Fighting reports the deal has yet to be finalized.

Proving Time

During a fan Q&A at UFC 308, Dvalishvili responded to questions about his intentions, refuting any notion that he’s avoiding a fight with Nurmagomedov in favor of an O’Malley rematch.

“Where is this guy? He’s taking [another] fight. He’s scared. He’s fighting somebody else. Where is [he]? Where is [he]? Tell me. He wants to get knocked out by somebody else, and then he’s going to make excuses. He’s not going to make this fight. I’m not the one making fights; Dana White and Hunter [Campbell] decide who I fight next. I don’t make that decision,” Dvalishvili explained.

He continued, “If Dana White tells me I have to fight Umar, I’m fighting Umar, OK?” Dvalishvili said. “But, you know what? Umar doesn’t deserve to fight me. Sean O’Malley deserves a rematch, and I’m ready to fight him again. After that, Umar will have to prove himself, and I’ll be ready.”