Merab Dvalishvili to Best Alexander Volkanovski, According to Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria has stated that he believes Merab Dvalishvili would be able to defeat Alexander Volkanovski if he challenged for the UFC featherweight championship.

Right now, Merab Dvalishvili is on top of the world. He has already achieved some incredible things in the sport of mixed martial arts and this year alone, he has successfully defended the UFC bantamweight championship three times. Later this year, he will attempt to make it four when he goes head to head with Petr Yan for the second time.

Merab Dvalishvili is known as ‘The Machine’, and for good reason. He is well on his way to being viewed as the consensus greatest bantamweight of all time, and it’s hard to see how many would be able to argue against that if he’s able to get the win over Yan in December.

In a recent appearance, Ilia Topuria gave his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili’s chances if he opted to make the shift up to 145 pounds to face Alexander Volkanovski.

Ilia Topuria believes Merab Dvalishvili has everything it takes to dethrone Alexander Volkanovski and become a two-division champ ⚔️



"I’ve already told Merab once that he needs to change weight class because he has a 100% chance of winning a second belt. As for Merab’s potential… pic.twitter.com/HpdWvOLIzF — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) October 17, 2025

Ilia Topuria praises Merab Dvalishvili

“On that note, I’d like to wish good luck to Merab, as he just had yet another fight scheduled. That man is not normal. He’s an awesome guy, salt of the earth. I haven’t met many good people like him.

“I’ve already told Merab once that he needs to change weight class because he has a 100% chance of winning a second belt. As for Merab’s potential fight with Volkanovski, I have no doubt that Merab will end up winning.”