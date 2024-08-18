‘Herbert Burns Isn’t Even PFL Material’ – Merciless MMA Fans React After After Jack Jenkins Makes Herbert Burns Quit At UFC 305

Just under a year after suffering an injury in his last fight, Jack Jenkins is back in the win column after defeating Herbert Burns during the UFC 305 prelims.

Jenkins overwhelmed Burns on the feet, as he worked several hard-hitting combinations, compared to the single shots that Burns offered. Burns dropped to his back multiple times during the second half of the fight, unsuccessfully inviting Jenkins to get into his guard, with the referee forcing the fight back to the feet.

Jenkins dropped Burns early in the third round with a low kick and punch, and Burns was unable to get to his feet, forcing the referee to stop the fight and award Jenkins the win.

Burns’s lackluster performance was targeted on social media.

is Herbert Burns the biggest quitter in the UFC?#UFC305 — Sebastian (@sebs0077) August 18, 2024

I think that’s multiple times now we’ve just seen Herbert Burns quit. #UFC305 — Riley Bain (@baainzy) August 18, 2024

Fun fact. Herbert Burns hasn’t won in over 4+ years. #UFC305 — Pop Tarts is my life (@4batzzzz) August 18, 2024

GUYS!!!! Dont you know…Herbert needs to be carried outta the octagon??? LMAO#UFC305 — 𝙒𝙤𝘽𝘽𝙇𝘿 🥊🥋 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 𝘽𝙀𝙏 (@WoBBLDBET) August 18, 2024

It seems Gilbert got all the fighting heart in the Burns family #UFC305 — Jimbo Ortega (@00ZombieAlt) August 18, 2024

Absolute domination from Jack Jenkins! Lets fkn go. Destroyed burns calf and boxed him up what a perfomance. #UFC305 — HotBoyTupu (@BoyTupu) August 18, 2024

Jack Jenkins gets the 3rd Round TKO over Herbert Burns who got hammered with heavy GNP by Jenkins and Burns couldn't get back to his feet.



Jack Jenkins looked fantastic tonight his best performance in the UFC so far #UFC305 — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) August 18, 2024

What’s funny is Herbet Burns has really good jiu jitsu, he’s just not good at fighting 😂 #UFC305 — Jay🤼‍♂️ (@JayMMA4) August 18, 2024

Herbert quits every fight bro #UFC305 — cool moves (@moves_cool) August 18, 2024

Really feel for Burns. Can tell when he gets hurt it ruins his spirit. He looked so defeated there when he was told to get up. Has happened a few times to him before #UFC305 — MMA SZN (@mma_szn) August 18, 2024

Never forget when Herbert Burns pooped his pants and his brother carried him to the locker room pic.twitter.com/qZW88kF7is — Frank the Fisticuffs Fella (@2frank2fella) August 18, 2024

Herbert burns isn’t even PFL material ffs #UFC305 — 🏁 (@OsakaFightClub) August 18, 2024

Jenkins, who scored a third-round finish on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022, is now 3-1 in the Octagon. The Australian native scored wins over Don Shainis and Jamall Emmers but suffered an arm injury agianst Chepe Mariscal at UFC 293 last year.

Burns has now lost four straight, having not tasted victory in the Octagon since UFC 250.