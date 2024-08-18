‘Herbert Burns Isn’t Even PFL Material’ – Merciless MMA Fans React After After Jack Jenkins Makes Herbert Burns Quit At UFC 305

Just under a year after suffering an injury in his last fight, Jack Jenkins is back in the win column after defeating Herbert Burns during the UFC 305 prelims.
Jenkins overwhelmed Burns on the feet, as he worked several hard-hitting combinations, compared to the single shots that Burns offered. Burns dropped to his back multiple times during the second half of the fight, unsuccessfully inviting Jenkins to get into his guard, with the referee forcing the fight back to the feet.
Jenkins dropped Burns early in the third round with a low kick and punch, and Burns was unable to get to his feet, forcing the referee to stop the fight and award Jenkins the win.
Burns’s lackluster performance was targeted on social media.
Jenkins, who scored a third-round finish on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022, is now 3-1 in the Octagon. The Australian native scored wins over Don Shainis and Jamall Emmers but suffered an arm injury agianst Chepe Mariscal at UFC 293 last year.
Burns has now lost four straight, having not tasted victory in the Octagon since UFC 250.