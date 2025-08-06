Michael Bisping Recounts When He Defeated a Serial Killer: “Somebody did really try and kill me.”

Michael Bisping was nearly the victim of a notorious serial killer that terrorized northern England two decades ago.

In August 2021, ‘The Count’ revealed on his YouTube channel that as a teenager, he was the victim of a home invasion. Bisping delivered disturbing details of the account, claiming that a man had stormed into his home armed with a hammer, gasoline, and ill intent.

“But if you really want to know about a time somebody did really try and kill me, I’ll take you back to 1997.” Bisping continued, “He drops the petrol canister and kind of looks at me a bit weird; he pulls his jacket to one side and pulls out a lump hammer… and he just comes storming towards me like that and I’m like, oh my god!”

At the time, Bisping believed the intruder was someone he knew looking to settle a score.

“So I think it’s Roy… and he’s come back to get revenge or whatever. So that gives me a ton of confidence. So I open the door and I go to go with him—he swings the lump hammer and I move back and I just feel the wind of the lump hammer going past my face. He throws my ironing board at me, I knock that out of the way, and I’m chasing after him—now I’ve only got a pair of shorts, no shoes… He gets away.”

As it turns out, the unidentified assailant may have been England’s infamous ‘Hammer Killer.’

Did one of England’s most brutal serial killer’s target Michael Bisping?

Between 1991 and 2004, a string of unsolved murders in northern England followed a similar pattern, with forced entry, petrol-soaked crime scenes, and blunt force trauma from a hammer. The attacks ceased abruptly and investigators have been unable to identify the killer, but the confession of a man currently serving a life sentence for rape and arson has brought the horrific incidents back into light and attracted the attention of the former UFC star.

The convict recently became the subject of a prison interview titled Face-to-Face with a Monster: My Exclusive Prison Interview with the Man Claiming to Be Northern England’s Elusive Hammer Killer, and he claims that Bisping was one of his intended targets.

“He terrorized a region for over a decade, left a trail of unsolved murders, and now he says Michael Bisping was his next victim,” read a post on X that Bisping reposted adding: “Where you see this? This did happen to me.”