Michael Bisping says the New Generation of Fighters Lacks ‘Good old-fashioned hard work’

UFC legend Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on the new generation of fighters in comparison to his own era.

Throughout the course of his iconic career, Michael Bisping achieved a lot of wonderful things in the sport of mixed martial arts. In his home country of England, especially, he was able to take the game to heights that were previously unthinkable.

These days, Bisping enjoys his days as an analyst and commentator for the Ultimate Fighting Championship – in addition to some acting work here and there.

In a recent chat with Paul Felder, Michael Bisping had some interesting thoughts on how fighters approach the game these days.

Michael Bisping rants about new generation

Michael Bisping:

“All you hear people talk about: ice corner, red lights, this, that, bloody massages galore… But also, you got to learn how to work hard as well. You know what I’m saying? You can’t replace it all with good old-fashioned—sorry, you can’t replace good old-fashioned hard work.”

Paul Felder:

“I think the old generation suffered from too much hard training, right? And we overdid it and we were always banged up and we sparred really hard and all that kind of stuff. But now I feel like the new generation has the opposite problem where they’re all trying to be elite level athletes, which is fantastic.“

Michael Bisping:

“It’s like having a Ferrari and driving it like you’re going for a Sunday drive with your grandma in it. You got to put that foot down sometimes. You got to go. You got to burn rubber.”