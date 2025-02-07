Michael Bisping Explains Why Ilia Topuria’s Chances Are High To Beat Islam Makhachev

Michael Bisping is intrigued by a potential showdown between UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

The 145-pound titleholder has expressed interest in moving up to challenge Makhachev, who is currently ranked as the UFC’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter. While acknowledging the Dagestani’s dominance, the former fighter-turned-commentator believes Topuria’s well-rounded skill set could make the fight competitive — despite the size difference.

“That’s an incredible fight,” Bisping told Submission Radio. “Ilia Topuria, what he’s been able to do, what he’s achieved in such a short space — so impressed. The same with Islam. Islam is incredible. Nobody can sit here and criticize Islam. The fight style that he has, the way that he’s able to use his wrestling to such effectiveness. The striking is always improving and catching up.

“But on the flip side, Ilia is a smaller guy, though. So you take two guys with great skill sets — the bigger guy is always going to win. But if anyone could make that happen, it’s Ilia Topuria. The man said what he’s going to do right from the beginning, changed his bio to champion of the world. He’s knocked out (Alexander) Volkanovski. He’s knocked out Max Holloway. He’s knocking out everybody, and apparently, he’s even better at wrestling than he is at boxing.”

Topuria’s stock has skyrocketed following his knockout victories over Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway.

Meanwhile, Makhachev recently secured his fourth lightweight title defense with a quick submission of Renato Moicano at UFC 311.