Michael Chandler still believes in his heart that he’ll fight Conor McGregor at UFC White House

UFC veteran Michael Chandler has said that he still believes he will fight Conor McGregor, potentially at next year’s UFC White House event.

For the longest time, Michael Chandler has been pursuing a showdown with Conor McGregor. While it’s been close to happening on a number of occasions, it’s never quite come to fruition. Now, however, with Dana White suggesting that Conor is serious about returning, it could be back on the table.

Next summer, the UFC plans on heading to the White House for a major event. For Michael Chandler, there’s no better moment for him and the Irishman to finally lock horns.

Michael Chandler wants Conor McGregor at White House

“I think we’re closer now than we ever have been,” Chandler told MMA Fighting about McGregor actually fighting again. “I’ve always said if you’re a betting man, don’t put money on him necessarily coming back but now this changes things a lot.

“In my heart of hearts, I think I’m fighting Conor McGregor at the White House and that sure does make a ton of sense for a multitude of reasons.”

“First and foremost, I want the White House,” Chandler said. “Ideally, if it becomes Conor, that would be awesome. We have some unfinished business. I’ve got respect for him, he’s got respect for me, but we do have [some] unfinished business. He has expressed interest.

“When he put out that meme of me and him, I guess could call it a meme, it was A.I., it was me and him. He’s called me out on Twitter and said we have unfinished business and we do.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting