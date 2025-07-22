Michael Chandler is Ready to Fight the ‘President of Ireland’ At UFC White House

UFC star Michael Chandler has reiterated his desire to battle Conor McGregor – potentially at the UFC White House event next summer.

We all know the fight that Michael Chandler wants, because it’s the one he’s been calling for over the course of the last few years. It’s also the one that seems to make sense for both men, especially given that it was booked to happen not so long ago before McGregor eventually pulled out. Alas, given what he’s been doing outside of the cage, it doesn’t seem overly likely that it’s going to take place right now.

Next year, though, could be when it finally comes to fruition, given Conor’s interest in fighting at the White House. Michael Chandler, meanwhile, has suffered a string of losses as of late – and yet he’s still seen by many as an interesting contender in the lightweight division.

In a recent interview, Michael Chandler didn’t hold back when discussing the possibility of the fight still happening.

Michael Chandler reiterates desire to fight Conor McGregor

“Yeah, could be the president of Ireland, which would be very, very ironic.”

“Everybody knows that’s the fight that I want. I have said publicly that’s the fight that I want, but I’m also the guy who’s not going to wait for that fight. As you can see by me fighting Charles and then Paddy- two fights in five months. Once [Conor] got injured, once he pulled out of the fight, we had to move on. I could have just sat on the sidelines, but I was ready to get back in there and prove to the fans who I am, how I operate, and I want to put on fun, exciting performances.”