“She Saw the Damage” Michael Morales Makes It Personal, Knocks Out Gilbert Burns in Front of His Mother

Michael Morales delivered a first-round knockout victory over Gilbert Burns in the main event of UFC Vegas 106, marking the most significant win of his undefeated career. The bout lasted just over three and a half minutes, with Morales using his strength and speed to overwhelm Burns.

After breaking free from a brief grappling exchange, Michael Morales unleashed a series of strikes that sent Burns to the canvas, prompting referee Herb Dean to stop the fight.

Michael Morales Knocks Out Gilbert Burns in Front of His Mother

This event was particularly meaningful for Michael Morales, as his mother was in attendance for the first time. In his post-fight remarks, Morales said:

“I’m very happy. Obviously, this is now behind us, it’s over, but I’m just very happy and very grateful-very grateful for all the people that have been around me all along, for my mom. This is the first time she’s here now, and she was able actually to see the damage that her son is doing to all the welterweights. As we continue to do this damage, we keep putting their lives in rumors and keep going up in the division.”

The presence of his mother added a personal dimension to a professional milestone, as she witnessed firsthand the impact her son is making in the sport. Morales entered the fight ranked No. 12 in the UFC welterweight division, while Burns held the No. 8 spot. With this win, Morales is expected to move into the top eight, likely taking Burns’ ranking when the official standings update. The victory also extended Morales’ unbeaten record to 18-0 and gave him the third-longest active winning streak in the division, behind only Jack Della Maddalena and Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Michael Morales’ rapid rise since his UFC debut in 2022 has positioned him as a strong contender in the welterweight division. Analysts and fans now see him as a potential future title challenger, with his latest performance reinforcing his status among the division’s elite. Morales has openly invited the rest of the division to face him, stating he is always prepared for new challenges.