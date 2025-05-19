Michael Morales Breaks His Silence After Statement Win: ‘I’m Here, And I’m Coming For That Belt’

Michael Morales is radiating confidence in the wake of his latest Octagon outing.

Morales secured the biggest win of his career to date last Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, where he delivered a thunderous first-round knockout of former welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns in the UFC Vegas 106 main event.

The undefeated Ecuadorian wasted no time asserting his dominance, dismantling “Durinho” with calculated aggression from the very first exchange. Morales kept the pressure relentless, landing heavy shots that visibly shook Burns early on.

Burns made a last-ditch effort to shift the momentum, reaching for a leg in an attempt to initiate a grappling exchange — but Morales swiftly broke free and continued to press forward with punishing strikes. After the Brazilian went down for the second time, referee Herb Dean stepped in to call a halt to the contest at 3:39 into the bout.

Image: @ufc/X

Michael Morales Sets Sights On Title Contention Following Knockout Win Over Gilbert Burns

With his victory over Gilbert Burns, Michael Morales has taken a significant step forward in his career, positioning himself as a serious presence in the UFC’s talent-rich welterweight division.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Morales reflected on his rising stature in the weight class and asserted that his latest performance has sent a clear message to every contender vying for the title.

“I said I was moving up in the rankings quietly and calmly, but I think now everyone has realized that I’m here, lurking for the belt, Michael Morales said. “That’s what I’m going to keep doing-everyone’s on notice now after this performance.”

Morales punched his ticket to the UFC with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Nikolay Veretennikov on Dana White’s Contender Series back in September 2021. Since then, he’s remained undefeated inside the Octagon, amassing a perfect 6-0 record, with four of those wins coming by way of knockout.

In his post-fight press conference, Morales expressed interest in a potential clash with Ian Garry, calling for the bout to take place at the upcoming Noche UFC event in Guadalajara, Mexico, scheduled for Sept. 13.