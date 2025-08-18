Michael Page Proud to Prove YOU Wrong “Criticized my whole career”

UFC star Michael Page, aka MVP, is happy to have proven many of his doubters wrong in the wake of critics thinking that he’d fail when getting to the promotion.

On Saturday night at UFC 319, Michael Page defeated Jared Cannonier to take his middleweight run in the company to 2-0 – and his overall record to 3-1. In summary, at the age of 38, MVP has gone above any beyond what many expected of him. You could even make the argument that he’s just one big win away from a title shot in either division, which is a testament to the longevity that he’s had in combat sports.

Of course, Michael Page himself has acknowledged that he’s a bit confused at where he stands right now, but he certainly has the style necessary to cause a lot of people problems – in a similar manner to how Stephen Thompson did during his prime. For now, all we can do is sit back and wait to see what he does next as he continues to try and be as active as possible.

In his post-fight press conference, Michael Page was more than happy to talk about how he feels to have proven people wrong at this point in his career.

Michael Page is happy to prove critics wrong

“I’ve been criticized my whole career from my first fight, my whole time through Bellator, and the question mark and the criticism was he can’t do that in the UFC. And I’ve come and I’ve proved everybody wrong.”