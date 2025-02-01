‘Fraud Checked’ – Fans React As Michael ‘Venom’ Page Takes Shara Magomedov’s 0 At UFC Saudi Arabia

The undefeated streak of Shara “Bullet” Magomedov is no more.
Michael “Venom” Page came in with a strategy and puzzled Magomedov, going on to take a decision win in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia.
Both fighters brought out a tactical approach to the first round, being selective with their shots. While Magomedov had his moments, Page notably was able to land several countershots after utilizing his jabs and feints.
“MVP” used his reach to his advantage in the second round, keeping his distance and preventing Magomedov from getting any momentum in his strikes. Even when “Bullet” did manage to close the distance, he was unable to take full advantage.
Page continued this strategy in the third round, and while Magomedov had his moments there, it wasn’t enough. Page scored a unanimous decision win, earning 30-27s on two judges’ cards and one 29-28.
“MVP” is now 2-1 in the Octagon, rebounding from a loss to Ian Garry at UFC 303. The Bellator veteran made his UFC debut at UFC 299 last year, defeating Kevin Holland.
Before tonight, Magomedov had scored victories over Bruno Silva, Antonio Trócoli, Michał Oleksiejczuk and Arman Petrosyan in the Octagon.