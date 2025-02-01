‘Fraud Checked’ – Fans React As Michael ‘Venom’ Page Takes Shara Magomedov’s 0 At UFC Saudi Arabia

The undefeated streak of Shara “Bullet” Magomedov is no more.

Michael “Venom” Page came in with a strategy and puzzled Magomedov, going on to take a decision win in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia.

Both fighters brought out a tactical approach to the first round, being selective with their shots. While Magomedov had his moments, Page notably was able to land several countershots after utilizing his jabs and feints.

“MVP” used his reach to his advantage in the second round, keeping his distance and preventing Magomedov from getting any momentum in his strikes. Even when “Bullet” did manage to close the distance, he was unable to take full advantage.

Page continued this strategy in the third round, and while Magomedov had his moments there, it wasn’t enough. Page scored a unanimous decision win, earning 30-27s on two judges’ cards and one 29-28.

Fraud check ✅ Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov pic.twitter.com/0uqQWaSdUO — Khablo Escobar 🦅 (@KhabloEscobar) February 1, 2025

MVP 2-1. Made him look fairly ordinary. #UFCSaudiArabia — liam (@liamjdbutler) February 1, 2025

MVP vs Shara Bullet highlights#UFCSaudiArabia pic.twitter.com/de8YrgXrs1 — THE MMA MUSE 🥽 (@TheMMAMuse) February 1, 2025

2-1 MVP pretty clear over Shara Magomedov #UFCSaudiArabia



MVP got one of them styles where ANYTHING CAN HAPPEN but nothing ends up happening all at once



Cant look away but you wont miss anything if you



Shara never shot a TD, retarded, doesn't care about his career, cut him — THE MMA GURU (@THATBOYMMAGURU) February 1, 2025

MVP fucking styled on shara bullet yo😭 pic.twitter.com/89H2d6MosO — 🌹. Nano🇲🇽 ♱🇺🇸 (@NNNANOII) February 1, 2025

Man, Shara is an awesome fighter. Was 15-0 but MVP made that shit look EASY. Shara had nothing to counter his movement and fight style. Damn shame. — eNg (@NVtheEngineer) February 1, 2025

MVP is one of the most athletic, twitchy, explosive fighters on the UFC roster… and he's 37 years old.



The feints, the timing, the attacks at range and out of the clinch. Absolutely Just took Shara to school #UFCSaudiArabia — Wade Plemons (@WadePlem) February 1, 2025

“Look at me. Look at me. I am the captain now.”



MVP takes the piraterie over from Shara Bullet after taking his 0 pic.twitter.com/FSr6QVuLS3 — Emiel Sardarean (@Standemup) February 1, 2025

MVP convincingly outstruck Shara over the course of 3 rounds …



& displays the skill gap between the Middleweight strikers & Welterweight strikers pic.twitter.com/YkDqQEg7fJ — Pollmma (@poll_mma) February 1, 2025

What a performance from MVP. Shara looked befuddled throughout. — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) February 1, 2025

“MVP” is now 2-1 in the Octagon, rebounding from a loss to Ian Garry at UFC 303. The Bellator veteran made his UFC debut at UFC 299 last year, defeating Kevin Holland.

Before tonight, Magomedov had scored victories over Bruno Silva, Antonio Trócoli, Michał Oleksiejczuk and Arman Petrosyan in the Octagon.