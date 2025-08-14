Michael Page is a Welterweight Fighting a Heavyweight at UFC 319

UFC star Michael Page has opened up on the differences between fighting at welterweight and fighting at middleweight.

As we know, Michael Page, also known as MVP, is one of the most unique and interesting fighters in mixed martial arts. After his recent win over Shara Magomedov, he’ll now be staying in the middleweight division – even if he doesn’t seem particularly thrilled about it.

Alas, the politics at the top of the division didn’t interest him, which is why we’re now going to see Michael Page vs Jared Cannonier at UFC 319 on Saturday night. It’s the kind of bout that has a whole lot of potential, but it’s also one that could go in one of a million different directions.

In a recent interview, Michael Page spoke about the journey that Jared Cannonier has gone on from heavyweight all the way down to middleweight.

Michael Page discusses differences between 170 and 185

“At welterweight, I’m a sniper. I’m waiting for that right moment and then I’ll land my shot. Wait for the right moment, land my shot. Whereas in the middleweight division, I have to be a bit more aggressive on that front foot—landing combinations and then come back out. Combinations and come back out versus just the one shot hoping to kill these guys because they… again, they are more the natural—especially Jared coming from heavyweight—they are more the natural middleweights.”

Will MVP be able to earn a UFC world title shot in his next few fights? We’ll have to wait and see.