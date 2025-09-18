Was the Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate Hatred Real? “It was Real Beef” ‘Cupcake’ Reveals All

UFC veteran Miesha Tate has revealed that the rivalry between herself and Ronda Rousey was real and not manufactured.

Many years ago, Miesha Tate and Ronda Rousey were not big fans of one another – and that’s putting it lightly. The two were engaged in a bitter rivalry that culminated in their fight following the conclusion of their Ultimate Fighter season, and while Rousey came out on top, Miesha went on to win the hearts of the masses as a big fan favourite.

Of course, there’s always a certain amount of doubt when it comes to figuring out just how legitimate a rivalry is between two fighters. In a recent interview, though, Miesha Tate clarified that there was definitely some disdain there.

Miesha Tate discusses Ronda Rousey rivalry

“No, it was real beef and I think most the fans saw most of it because most of it happened publicly, you know. I mean it was all, you know, I think we were…tweeting each other back then. I don’t know.

“It was like back and forth, you know, all the things. And so they had to follow along and all the drama, but I mean it’s not like her and I were meeting up and planning it out. No, it was like I just genuinely couldn’t stand her, you know.”

Tate is currently considering what her next move is in mixed martial arts, whereas Ronda could also make a return. Who knows, maybe there’s a chance we’ll see the two of them run it back.