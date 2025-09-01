Miesha Tate provides big update on her UFC future aged 39

UFC star Miesha Tate has provided an update on her future in the promotion and mixed martial arts in general.

As we know, Miesha Tate is a legend within the world of women’s mixed martail arts – and MMA as a whole. She is a former world champion, a superstar, and she’s been involved in some absolutely huge fights over the years against the likes of Ronda Rousey, Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes.

However, after an inconsistent run of form since returning to the cage, Miesha Tate has been left questioning her future in the sport. She’s an icon in her own right, but it certainly feels like her best days are behind her.

In a recent podcast appearance, Miesha Tate spoke openly and honestly about what’s next.

Miesha Tate reveals plans for UFC future

“I’m not officially done,” Tate said on the Jaxxon Podcast.

“I still have a fight on my contract. One fight. I wouldn’t fight more than one more time.

“I’m not looking to re-sign,” Tate said of her UFC contract.

I think just one more, if that, but I haven’t decided for sure.

“I might be leaning towards not [fighting again],” Tate added.

“You’d have to ask [the UFC to do a boxing match], but I’m not,” Tate said, when asked if she’d ever box.

“Boxing, for real? Like, I’m not gonna go do that.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Miesha doesn’t owe the sport anything and could easily ride off into the sunset right now. In equal measure, if she wants to get a big send-off, that’s also something she truly deserves.

Regardless of whether or not you’re a fan of Tate’s work, it’d be great to be given the opportunity to send her off into retirement in style at the end of what has been an important and amazing career.