“Missed Opportunity” – Fans & Fighters Debate And Discuss After Aiemann Zahabi Edges Out Marlon Vera On Scorecards At UFC Vancouver

Aiemann Zahabi continues to make his climb up the bantamweight rankings, as he came away with a decision victory over former title challenger Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC Vancouver.
Vera pressed the action early, opening up a cut on Zahabi’s nose, though Zahabi had his fair share of moments, appearing to out-strike Vera in the opening frame. Vera then pressured Zahabi during the second round, which included a jab in particular that appeared to rock Zahabi. The Canadian, however, managed to survive the second round and rallied in the third, digging with crisp combinations and leg kicks.
All three judges scored the bout 29-28, with Zahabi getting two judges’ nods to score the split decision win.
Zahabi has now won seven straight fights, which also includes a victory over Jose Aldo earlier this year at UFC 315.
Vera has now lost three straight and four of his last five. His last win came against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292.