“Missed Opportunity” – Fans & Fighters Debate And Discuss After Aiemann Zahabi Edges Out Marlon Vera On Scorecards At UFC Vancouver

Aiemann Zahabi continues to make his climb up the bantamweight rankings, as he came away with a decision victory over former title challenger Marlon “Chito” Vera at UFC Vancouver.

Vera pressed the action early, opening up a cut on Zahabi’s nose, though Zahabi had his fair share of moments, appearing to out-strike Vera in the opening frame. Vera then pressured Zahabi during the second round, which included a jab in particular that appeared to rock Zahabi. The Canadian, however, managed to survive the second round and rallied in the third, digging with crisp combinations and leg kicks.

All three judges scored the bout 29-28, with Zahabi getting two judges’ nods to score the split decision win.

I think there was a missed opportunity there for Chito when he had him hurt. #UFCVancouver — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 19, 2025

I think they got it rt even tho the fight was in Canada — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) October 19, 2025

Chito Vera’s strategy when its time to finish Zahabi

#UFCVancouver pic.twitter.com/G7WQv629Fm — Tony Johns (@WhyGarth) October 19, 2025

Chito Vera is so fucking frustrating to watch, almost finishes Zahabi then does nothing for the rest of the round. — fu'ad (@harirfuad) October 19, 2025

That’s an absolute disgusting robbery for zahabi that’s 2 robberies in a row where zahabi almost gets finished and gets a bullshit decision — MMA by Nick (@TayG6299) October 19, 2025

knocking down Aimeann Zahabi just means you're headed for a decision loss — Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) October 19, 2025

Marlon Vera won but he’ll get robbed because the crowd chanted more when zahabi landed? 😂 — Gorlami Picks (@GorlamiPicks69) October 19, 2025

Zahabi shouldn’t be allowed to fight in Canada anymore, free win for him every time #UFCVancouver — THE BIG DAWG (@vantebante) October 19, 2025

So glad I can eat my words.



Zahabi hits the floor after a stiff jab… staring at the referee like he was Chito Vera.



Who else is PISSED with chitos performances. How is Zahabi ranked. Ridiculous #UFCvancouver https://t.co/8MZHC0oNk7 pic.twitter.com/gLEusf5qN4 — 2PointsDown (@2pointsdown) October 19, 2025

Zahabi is the worst fighter I’ve ever seen that keeps winning, no power, no striking, no wrestling, no skill, just pure mid. — ErnieTastyFresh 🇳🇪🇳🇪🇳🇪🇳🇪🇸🇪 (@ErnieTastyFresh) October 19, 2025

Why is Chito Vera acting so pissed off? You had the guy in the 2nd round, and you chose to stall it. Zahabi was much better after stumbling, and it is ironic.#ufcfightnight — Fawad Ali (@fawadalijourno) October 19, 2025

Zahabi has now won seven straight fights, which also includes a victory over Jose Aldo earlier this year at UFC 315.

Vera has now lost three straight and four of his last five. His last win came against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292.