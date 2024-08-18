‘I’m Certain Steve Is Better Than What He Showed’ – MMA Fans & Fighters React As Kai Kara-France Produces First Round KO Win At UFC 305

Kai Kara-France is back in the win column by knocking out Steve Erceg in the first round at UFC 305. The fight started slow with both fighters making reads. However, an overhand left from the New Zealander in the final minute dropped Erceg, eventually ending the fight.

Kara-France was on a two-fight losing streak heading into his UFC 305 co-main event bout. Although his split-decision loss to Amir Albazi was criticized by many, he needed a win to re-enter the title picture.

With his UFC 305 win, Kara-France has reminded fans of his threatening style and ability to finish the fight spontaneously. On the flip side, many of Erceg’s supporters have admitted to expecting a better striking display from “Astroboy”.

Fans Back Kai Kara-France To Fight Alexandre Pantoja For The UFC Flyweight Championship Next

Wowwww statement made by Kara-France. He’s got some power at flyweight, a rematch with the champ awaits #UFC305 — Fanboy (@HalaUFC) August 18, 2024

Kai in the first round I was not expecting that #UFC305 — Rania ❤🇨🇦🇩🇿🇲🇦 (@rania_elhilali) August 18, 2024

That's such a bummer, I'm certain Steve is better than what he showed. #UFC305 — Zane (@Zane_Willows) August 18, 2024

DC telling a fighter with KO power he shouldn’t have KO Power



Basically talking down on flyweights because they’re…flyweights #UFC305 — The Underrated MMA Tribal Chief (@MMAUnderrated) August 18, 2024

@kaikarafrance deserves a title shot after that performance #UFC305 KIWI REP! My butha — Calan (@CalanKerslake) August 18, 2024

That step over left hand from Kai looks familiar… #ufc305 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 18, 2024

After bagging his thirteenth first-round finish, “Don’t Blink” asked for a title fight in his post-fight interview. Fans admire his explosive fighting style, and a win over Erceg could be enough for the UFC to hand him a title shot.