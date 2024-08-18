‘Poirier vs Hooker 2 Anyone?’ – MMA Fans React To Dan Hooker Edging Out Mateusz Gamrot In UFC 305 War

Dan Hooker will find himself back in the upper echelon of the lightweight division once again after UFC 305, as he defeated Mateusz Gamrot in a closely contested war.

Gamrot got off to a strong start in the opening round, landing damaging shots on Hooker and nearly locking him in a submission. Hooker, however, seemed to show some fire in the closing seconds of the round.

That fire continued into the second round, as “The Hangman” brought forth plenty of pressure against Gamrot, including some sharp elbows. That said, Gamrot did not relent in his offense either.

The third ultimately proved to be a very even round, with both men trading control throughout.

Two judges gave the fight to Hooker, giving the win to the Oceania fighter.

MMA Fans React To Hooker’s UFC 305 Win Over Gamrot

Loved the bout probably fight of the night in my opinion. Dan looked amazing. #UFC305 #ufc pic.twitter.com/5AHmhOfAu1 — E3down. (@e3down) August 18, 2024

Dan Hooker is 1 of 1. @BlessedMMA vs @danthehangman for the #BMF should be a no-brainer.. the epitome of beautiful violence. #UFC305 — Max (@MaxPanado) August 18, 2024

Im not trying to a miserable freak but this sport is so past its peak lmao. Terrible events, low skill level every card, boring cards, now we have dan hooker top 5 at LW. Nah, this sport is so passed its peak. #UFC305 pic.twitter.com/Ae3C0HCDI6 — SickydoesMMA (@SICKYDOESMMA) August 18, 2024

Tatted Hooker…a new mythical fighter. #ufc305 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 18, 2024

If you don’t like Dan Hooker, you ain’t an MMA fan… #ufc305 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) August 18, 2024

Hooker 💯 — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) August 18, 2024

Poirier vs Hooker 2 anyone??? — 💎 snipzy 🌹 (@snipzyhere) August 18, 2024

Hooker has now won three straight and will be likely in for a big opportunity in his next outing. The New Zealander himself mentioned in his post-fight interview a BMF title fight with Max Holloway, a showdown with Conor McGregor and a title eliminator (or interim title fight) with Arman Tsarukyan.

This fight snapped a three-fight win streak for Gamrot, meanwhile. Entering this fight, only he and Tsarukyan had wins in their most recent fights out of those in the top five of the lightweight contender rankings.