‘Some Borderline Paul Daley Behavior’ – MMA Fans React To Junior Tafa Slapping Valter Walker After Controversial Verbal Submission Loss At UFC 305

A highly contentious aftermath came as the result of the finish of the featured UFC 305 prelim, as Valter Walker pulled off a sudden first-round win over Junior Tafa.

After getting rocked by Tafa’s striking early, Walker took the fight to the ground, where he secured solid control of the fight and did not let up.

As the seconds of the first round ticked down, Walker locked in a leg lock and got a yell of pain from Tafa, which caused the referee to step in.

Tafa protested, slapping Walker after the fight and exchanging barbs with him.

Though Tafa was unhappy and the UFC commentary team initially confused, the referee, under the Unified Rules of MMA, is allowed to call a verbal submission if a fighter cries out from pain.

Valter Walker Scores Verbal Submission Win Over Junior Tafa

Walker scores his first UFC win tonight, rebounding from dropping his UFC debut to Łukasz Brzeski in April.

Tafa is now just 1-3 in the UFC.